S'pore to have 11 public holidays in 2022, including 5 long weekends

SINGAPORE - There will be five long weekends in 2022, according to the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) release on gazetted public holidays - one more than this year's four.

Of the 11 public holidays next year, three will fall on Sundays, while two will fall on Mondays. One falls on a Friday.

However, as Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa fall on consecutive days on May 1 and May 2 next year, they will be part of a single long weekend of four days. As May 1 is a Sunday and the following day is also a public holiday, Tuesday that week - May 3 - will be a day off.

The two other Sunday holidays are Vesak Day and Christmas Day. The days off for these will be the following day. The other Monday holiday is Deepavali on Oct 24, while the Friday holiday is Good Friday on April 15.