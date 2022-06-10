S'pore, South Korea sign upgraded defence pact on sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE - Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-supsigned an upgraded agreement on Friday (June 10) to further bilateral defence cooperation, including in the areas of cyber security, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) defence.

The enhanced memorandum of understanding also allows both defence establishments to institutionalise defence dialogues and cooperation in maritime security, military museum development and multilateral frameworks, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

First signed by then Defence Minister Teo Chee Hean and his counterpart Kim Tae-Young in 2009, the MOU formalised existing defence cooperation and provided a framework to broaden it.

Friday's signing took place after Dr Ng and Mr Lee met at the Shangri-La Hotel on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual high-level defence summit being held this weekend after being stopped for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During their meeting, Dr Ng and Mr Lee reaffirmed the warm and growing bilateral defence relations between Singapore and South Korea, said Mindef.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional security developments, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation, such as in the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus.

The ministers also witnessed the signing of another MOU, between So Drama! Entertainment and the South Korean Defence Media Agency.

This MOU is meant to enhance cooperation between the defence media agencies in defence content production, media technology and industry partnerships.

It was signed by Mindef's deputy secretary (policy) Teo Eng Dih and chief of South Korea's Defence Media Agency Park Chang-Shik.

On Friday, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe - who is also in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue - called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana. The call was also attended by Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How.

During the call, PM Lee and General Wei reaffirmed the longstanding, warm and friendly bilateral defence relations between Singapore and China, which has progressed significantly over the years, said Mindef.

They welcomed the new initiatives under the 2019 Enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation first signed between Singapore and China in 2008, exchanged views on global and regional security developments, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and build mutual trust among countries.