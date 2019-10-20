Larger-scale military exercises in store as Singapore and China upgrade defence pact

BEIJING - Singapore and China have upgraded a defence pact that will include frequent high-level dialogues and larger-scale military exercises across their army, navy and air force.

Troops from the two countries will also visit each other under a new Visiting Forces Agreement, while a mutual logistics support arrangement was also struck.

The new collaboration is a top-up of the Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation, signed in 2008. That agreement formalised ongoing defence collaboration such as exchanges of visits and port calls.

On Sunday (Oct 20), Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe signed the enlarged deal in Beijing, ahead of China's annual security conference, Xiangshan Forum, where Dr Ng will speak on Tuesday.

Besides a regular ministerial-level meeting, the two sides also promised to continue to send their top defence officials to multilateral conferences, such as Singapore's annual Shangri-La Dialogue and China's Xiangshan Forum in Beijing.

There will also be academic exchanges between military academies and think-tanks, while a bilateral hotline will be set up.

While this year will be Dr Ng's fourth time speaking at the Xiangshan Forum, which is now into its ninth year, China has for much of the past decade sent lower-level officials to the high-profile Shangri-La Dialogue.

But all that changed this year, when General Wei became the first Chinese defence minister to attend the security conference since 2011, amid growing rivalry between the United States and China in the region.

The Republic lined up its top men to meet the general when he visited: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Related Story Ng Eng Hen calls on Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of CISM Military World Games

When Singapore was Asean chair last year, it also helped usher in the first joint maritime exercise between the South-east Asian bloc and China, held in October.

Earlier on Sunday, Dr Ng also had a bilateral call with General Wei, where the two talked about institutionalising and scaling up their joint army and navy exercises, Exercise Cooperation and Exercise Maritime Cooperation.

Exercise Cooperation, between the Singapore Armed Forces and China's People's Liberation Army, held its fourth instalment in July in Singapore, while the naval exercise first started in 2015.

A statement from Singapore's Defence Ministry said Dr Ng's visit to China "reflects the growing defence and bilateral ties between both countries".

Dr Ng will call on General Xu Qiliang, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Monday.