Jurong Fishery Port, Hong Lim market linked to new cluster

Two new active Covid-19 clusters were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night, leading to the closure of three places to the public - Jurong Fishery Port, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre and Khoi Grill & Hotpot in Jalan Besar.

Both clusters were linked to seven cases each. The first cluster is linked to the port and the market, and the other the restaurant.

In a statement, MOH said it is investigating cases of infection among individuals who worked at or visited Hong Lim Market & Food Centre at 531A Upper Cross Street and Jurong Fishery Port.

Both locations will be closed to the public to break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises from today to July 31, said MOH.

In addition, mandatory Covid-19 testing will be conducted for all who visited Jurong Fishery Port between July 3 and yesterday.

MOH said it will also extend free testing to members of the public who visited Hong Lim Market & Food Centre between July 2 and yesterday.

Those who wish to find out more about the testing arrangements may visit go.gov.sg/hlm-testing

Visitors to the two premises are also advised to monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions as far as possible for 14 days from their date of visit or interaction. They should see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

Similarly, Khoi Grill & Hotpot at 283 Jalan Besar was closed from yesterday to July 30 for cleaning.

All who work at or visited the restaurant have been placed on quarantine, and will be tested during quarantine, said MOH.

In total, 61 new coronavirus cases were confirmed as at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total number of cases to 62,913.

Fifty-three were locally transmitted, with 32 of them belonging to the growing KTV lounge cluster.

Another eight were imported cases.

The number of new cases in the community has increased to 179 in the past week from 21 the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to 20 in the past week from nine in the week before, MOH said.

There are currently 27 active Covid-19 clusters, with three to 120 infections each.

Of the 184 patients who remain in hospital, most are well and under observation.

One person is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), while seven require oxygen supplementation.

A total of 6,570,666 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme have been administered, covering 4,096,705 people, as at Thursday.

A total of 2,545,838 individuals have completed the full vaccination process, comprising 71,877 recovered patients who received at least one dose and 2,473,961 who received their second dose.

The number of new cases in the community has increased to 179 in the past week from 21 the week before... There are currently 27 active clusters, with three to 120 infections each.