S'pore reports 3,003 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths; weekly infection growth rate is below 1 for second day in a row

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate dipped to 0.93 on Thursday (Nov 4), down from 0.96 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the second day in a row it has dropped below 1.0 since MOH started reporting the figure.

The infection rate refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

However, 17 people aged between 55 and 93 have also died of complications linked to Covid-19. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH in its daily update, without giving further details.

The new deaths take Singapore's total number of fatalities to 459.

The Institute of Mental Health cluster grew from 294 cases on Wednesday to 338 cases on Thursday. Of these, 317 are patients and 21 are staff.

MOH also reported 3,003 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday.

The number of new cases comprised 2,780 in the community, 220 in migrant worker dormitories and three imported cases.

The local cases included 471 people above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 210,978.

There are 1,683 patients in hospital, and 286 patients require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, with 66 who are unstable and being closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU).

There are also 72 patients who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, meaning they need ventilators to help them breathe.

The ICU occupancy rate dipped to 70.2 per cent, compared to 72.7 per cent on Wednesday.

