Household members will be allowed to dine in groups of 5 if weekly infection rate falls: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Household members will be allowed to dine in food and beverage establishments in groups of up to five and team sports can resume if the weekly Covid-19 infection rate falls below one and the hospital situation remains stable, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

At a press conference on Saturday (Oct 23), he set out three areas that the multi-ministry task force handling Covid-19 is monitoring in considering when to ease existing restrictions.

These are: the daily rate of increase in infection numbers, the proportion of infected people who fall severely ill, and the occupancy rates at hospitals, especially intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

The Ministry of Health's daily reports will be updated with these figures, so the public is able to track them, Mr Wong said.

But the one key number that reflects all these is the weekly infection rate, which is the ratio of cases in the past week over the week before.

This number used to be 1.5, suggesting that cases were doubling every week or so, Mr Wong said.

It is currently just above one, meaning cases are still going up but at a slower rate.

"But because cases are still increasing, it is still resulting in pressures on our healthcare system," he added.

If this number goes below one, and the hospital and intensive care unit situation remains stable, the Government will make "calibrated easing" in three areas, he said.

It will allow team sports to take place, resume more activities in schools and institutes of higher learning and allow household members to dine out together in groups of up to five.

"These are calibrated moves where we assess the risks to be acceptable," said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the task force.

For instance, masks are typically worn during school activities, while sports teams can be required to take antigen rapid tests before the start of the activity.

More on this topic Related Story Living with Covid-19: New domestic, border measures announced on Oct 23

As for dining as a household, the risks of people not abiding by the rules can be mitigated with sufficient enforcement, he said.

On Wednesday (Oct 20), the task force had announced that tightened restrictions - which include capping group sizes for social gatherings and dining in at two - will be extended for a month till Nov 21.

The measures will be reviewed at the two-week mark and adjusted based on the community situation then, it said.

Mr Wong noted that some people may ask why measures are not eased further, for instance by allowing group sizes to increase across the board to five or even eight people.

"Taking such a path of just relaxing measures across the board will cause cases to rise sharply," he cautioned.

"This will have an impact on the healthcare system, especially ICU beds.

"I think we have to ask ourselves if this were to happen, what will we do when our ICU facilities get fully occupied?" he said.

"What happens when there is a surge of cases, and we do not have enough ICU beds to take care of people who truly need ICU care?"