S'pore reports 13,520 new Covid-19 cases with 1,477 patients hospitalised

As at March 7, Singapore has recorded a total of 846,341 Covid-19 cases, with 1,084 deaths. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
SINGAPORE - Daily Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in Singapore on Monday (March 7) inched slightly upwards to a total of 13,520 new cases and 1,477 people hospitalised, after falling since the start of March.

There were 13,158 infections and 1,437 people hospitalised the day before.

Six deaths were reported on Monday, up from five the day before.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.95, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

This is the sixth day in a row that the weekly infection rate dipped under one since March 2. The rate was 0.95 on Sunday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 54 patients in the intensive care unit on Monday.

Of the local cases, 10,855 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and of low risk.

Another 2,516 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 149 new imported cases, of which 62 were detected through PCR tests and 87 through ARTs.

As at Monday, Singapore has recorded a total of 846,341 Covid-19 cases, with 1,084 deaths.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 69 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot.

