S'pore reports 13,520 new Covid-19 cases with 1,477 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - Daily Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in Singapore on Monday (March 7) inched slightly upwards to a total of 13,520 new cases and 1,477 people hospitalised, after falling since the start of March.

There were 13,158 infections and 1,437 people hospitalised the day before.

Six deaths were reported on Monday, up from five the day before.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.95, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

This is the sixth day in a row that the weekly infection rate dipped under one since March 2. The rate was 0.95 on Sunday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.