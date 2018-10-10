Singapore refutes criticism over tackling inequality

Singapore has refuted an Oxfam report that criticised it for being "one of the worst-performing countries in the world at tackling inequality".

Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee pointed out that while Singapore's spending on healthcare and education may not be as much as other nations, the outcomes it achieves in these areas are significant, and better than most.

Citing global rankings, Mr Lee noted that Singapore is second in the world for healthcare outcomes and sixth for its healthcare system. As for housing, 90 per cent of Singaporeans own their homes, and even in the bottom 10 per cent of households, 84 per cent own their homes. "No other country comes close."

