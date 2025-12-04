S’pore police investigating 268 suspected scammers, money mules linked to more than $4.66m in losses

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old is among 268 people being investigated for their suspected roles in ruses linked to more than $4.66 million in losses, following a two-week operation by the police.

In a statement on Dec 4, the police said the group, allegedly involved in more than 800 scams, comprises 177 men and 91 women. The oldest assisting with investigations is 78.

The scams comprised mainly e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams.

The individuals are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence, following the operation between Nov 21 and Dec 4.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of money laundering face a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Those found guilty of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence can be fined up to $125,000, imprisoned for up to three years, or both.

Under the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill passed on Nov 4, scammers, and members and recruiters of scam syndicates will face mandatory caning of at least six strokes .

This can go up to 24 strokes, depending on the severity of the offence.

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds, providing SIM cards and providing Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

More than $456.4 million was lost to scams in the first half of 2025 in Singapore, with almost 20,000 cases reported.

In 2024, scam victims in Singapore lost $1.1 billion , marking a record high in losses suffered in a single year.

The public should not allow others to use their bank account or mobile lines, as they would be held accountable if these accounts are linked to crimes, the police said.

People can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield helpline on 1799 for more information.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.