S'pore, China to launch essential travel 'fast lane'

Singapore and China will launch a "fast lane" for limited essential travel between the two countries next month. It is understood to be the first such arrangement of its kind.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the move yesterday following discussions between senior officials from both countries, during which they also agreed to improve freight links and facilitate the flow of goods, and explore increasing air links for the fast lane.

The fast lane will first apply between Singapore and six provinces or municipalities directly under the Chinese central government - Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang. It will be gradually expanded to other provinces and municipalities.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday Singapore plans to establish lanes for essential travel with countries where Covid-19 is under control.