S'pore-Malaysia VTL: First bus leaves Woodlands with more than 40 passengers

SINGAPORE - Biotechnologist Kelvin Teo, 35, has not been back home since March 18 last year (2020), when Malaysia imposed a partial lockdown as the Covid-19 pandemic situation deteriorated.

Excited to see their family and friends in Johor Baru, he and his wife Christine Poh, 34, turned up at the Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange at 5.30am on Monday morning (Nov 29) - 2½ hours before the first bus under the Singapore-Malaysia land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) was due to depart at 8am.

Ms Poh told The Straits Times: "When Malaysia announced the lockdown we decided to come to Singapore for two weeks because my husband works here. "But then two weeks became two years."

Mr Teo said: "Our parents don't know we are coming. They've been calling us every night to ask us if we've booked tickets. We are planning to surprise them."

The couple had with them a suitcase of snacks, including titbits from Don Don Donki for Ms Poh's three nieces.

The couple are among about 1,440 people expected to leave Singapore via the VTL which started smoothly on Monday. The only hiccup was when a woman was denied boarding because she did not meet one of the requirements.

Malaysian waitress Woo Pey Fen, 41, and her two children were also waiting in line. The family spent eight hours last Thursday and used four devices before they managed to get the bus tickets.

Twelve-year-old Zhan Hua said he is looking forward to eating his grandmother's home cooked chicken chops.

He said: "We are very close to my grandmother. Our family keeps our own chickens and you can't find such crispy and juicy chicken chops here."

His only regret: "My father can't go back with us because he's busy. But he told us to help him hug his parents."



Mr Kelvin Teo (second from right) and his wife Christine Poh waiting to board the bus to Malaysia at Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange on Nov 29, 2021. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



By 6.30am, there were already 15 people waiting in queue as Transtar Travel - the bus operator - checked hard copies of the essential documents travellers must have with them. This includes their vaccination certificate and pre-departure Covid-19 tests.

About 1,440 Singaporean citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders in Singapore are also expected to cross the Causeway into Singapore on Monday.

The land VTL currently prioritises workers in Singapore or Malaysia who have not been able to return home since the land border was shut in March last year.

They will no longer have to serve a quarantine upon arrival, unlike those returning home via the Periodic Commuting Arrangement which requires a seven-day quarantine at designated facilities or hotels upon arrival in Malaysia.

Instead, they will take two Covid-19 tests before entering either Singapore or Malaysia.

In preparation for its first trip, Singapore bus company Transtar Travel has thoroughly disinfected and sterilised its buses.

In a video posted on Facebook, Transtar Travel detailed the thorough disinfection process its buses go through, which includes wiping down of passenger seats and high-touch points with hospital grade disinfectant.

An electrostatic fogging machine provides a second layer of protection against Covid-19, which can spread via airborne transmission.

Transtar Travel is one of two appointed bus operators which will run 64 daily VTL bus trips between Malaysia and Singapore. Up to 45 seated passengers are allowed per trip.



Passengers to Malaysia queueing at the Transtar counter in Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange on Nov 29, 2021. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The other bus operator is Malaysia bus company Handal Indah, also known as Causeway Link.

While announcing details of the land VTL last Wednesday (Nov 24), Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said that the daily quota of travellers allowed to cross the Causeway under the travel arrangement will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

The authorities are studying whether train journeys can be part of the land VTL scheme but it will take some time before private vehicles are allowed onto the land VTL, and there would need to be a booking or registration system in place so the authorities can track the number of travellers crossing the border.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said both countries will take into account the public health situation and will aim to progressively expand the VTL to include general travellers as well as to restore travel through the Tuas Second Link.