All arriving in S'pore from Malaysia via land VTL must take ART on arrival in view of Omicron variant

SINGAPORE - Those travelling from Malaysia to Singapore via the land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) will be required to take an antigen rapid test (ART) upon arrival here.

This will take effect from 8am on Monday (Nov 29), when the first land VTL travellers arrive in Singapore.

This was announced by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Sunday in view of recent reports of the new B.1.1.529 strain of the coronavirus, named Omicron, which is potentially more contagious.

The on-arrival ART will be administered at the two designated arrival points for those using the land VTL - Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange and Queen Street Terminal.

Travellers will be required to make an e-payment for the ART at the testing centre directly, said MTI.

It was previously announced last Wednesday that those travelling from Malaysia to Singapore must test negative in a pre-departure polymerase chain reaction or professionally administered ART, which must be done within two calendar days before departure for Singapore.

Of the latest change in requirements, an MTI spokesman said: "The on-arrival ART will allow us to reduce the risks of spread of B.1.1.529 to Singapore, and enable us to progressively expand the land VTL in a safe and calibrated manner."