S'pore gives 122,400 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Indonesia

SINGAPORE - Singapore contributed a total of 122,400 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Batam and the Riau Islands in Indonesia on Tuesday (Sept 28).

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman handed the shipment of vaccines to Indonesia's ambassador to Singapore, Mr Suryo Pratomo, at Jurong Port .

The shipment is scheduled to arrive in Batu Ampar Port in Batam on Wednesday.

"This latest tranche of Covid-19 contributions to Indonesia bears testament to the longstanding close cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia, and especially in our ongoing fight against the pandemic," Dr Maliki said in his speech.

The donation of AstraZeneca vaccine doses procured under the Covax initiative was part of the Republic's efforts to support the regional and global fight against the virus.

The international initiative Covax was started with the aim of facilitating equitable access to vaccines for middle-income and poorer countries.

The vaccines will be channelled to the local communities in Batam and the Riau Islands, which are just a short ferry ride away from Singapore.

Singapore and Indonesia have demonstrated their commitment to support each other in times of need, Dr Maliki said.

Most recently, Singapore sent 500 tonnes of liquid oxygen to Indonesia to supplement the urgent need at medical facilities there.

Indonesia also facilitated the shipment of essential items for Singapore's community care facilities earlier in the pandemic.

"We hope that Singapore's contribution of vaccines to Indonesia...will support these efforts and the region's progress towards Covid-19 resilience," Dr Maliki said.

On Monday, Singapore also gave 122,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and medical supplies to support Thailand's fight against Covid-19.