S'pore contributes AstraZeneca vaccine and medical supplies to Thailand

SINGAPORE - Singapore has given 122,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as medical supplies to support Thailand's fight against Covid-19.

Singapore's ambassador in Bangkok, Mr Kevin Cheok, handed over the items, which included 200,000 diagnostic tests and 500,000 nasopharyngeal swabs, to Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday (Sept 27), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

"Singapore and Thailand are close friends with longstanding and strong bilateral ties. Our contribution reinforces both countries' mutual commitment to weather this pandemic together," MFA said.

In March 2020, the Singapore Government also donated US$500,000 (S$730,000) to support the World Health Organisation's Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for Covid-19. The plan aims to limit human-to-human transmission of the virus.