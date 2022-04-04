S'pore F&B supplies businesses weather Covid-19 storm by going online, changing offerings

Covid-19 almost ended their food and beverage supplies businesses. But these young people weathered the storm.
Home deliveries save seafood business when it almost went belly up amid Covid-19
The business he started in 2018 as a 21-year-old was at real risk of folding because of Covid-19.
Mr Trevis Lim, now 25, imported seafood and sold them to eateries, cafes and zhi char restaurants. But restrictions imposed on the food and beverage sector led to dwindling orders.
The international business degree holder had invested $15,000 of his own money in The Good Fish, and a lot of time. So he switched to selling seafood to customers directly, and adopted social media platforms as his marketing tool.
Family takes wet market business online amid Covid-19
He was a teacher for 2½ years, but the pandemic saw him leave the profession last year to help run the family business.
The Neo family has been running Quan Shui Wet Market for three generations, but it was not in the best shape because of the restrictions.
Mr Neo Jun He, 30, took on the business development and strategy manager job at his family business. He joined his younger brother Jun Rui, who went into the family business in 2019. The 27-year-old acts as the operations manager.
Pandemic gives hawker siblings chance to roll out trendy twist to go beyond kopi-o
Before the pandemic, the Sai siblings served up a variety of breakfast items at hawker stall Coffee Break at Amoy Street Food Centre.
But the onset of the pandemic presented an opportunity to revamp their business.
They set up an e-commerce website in 2020, selling a range of items from flavoured coffee mixes to aprons.
Undergrads adapt alcohol delivery offerings to 'party for two' amid Covid-19
When Mr Chai Wan Lin and Mr Tneoh Yuan Ping, both 23, started an alcohol delivery service in late 2019, they were counting on young people hosting parties at home.
But Covid-19 threatened to dry up their business, Guzzlers, especially when restrictions imposed last year limited group sizes to two, said Mr Chai, a computer science student from the National University of Singapore.
Mr Cedric Tay, co-owner of Guzzlers, who joined the company late last year, added: "Our slogan is 'bring the party to you', but if the party only has two people, our angle is pretty much dead."
Online sales beef up family's butcher business as Covid-19 hit
he saw her parents struggling as business at the butcher stall they ran at West Coast Market Square slowed in early 2020.
There were fewer people at wet markets because of safe management measures during the Covid-19 outbreak, and also real fears among customers that they would fall sick by going out.
Ms Nazneen Khaja, 22, felt she had to help her parents. Her father is 49 years old and her mother is 47.