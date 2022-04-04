S'pore F&B supplies businesses weather Covid-19 storm by going online, changing offerings

The business he started in 2018 as a 21-year-old was at real risk of folding because of Covid-19.

Mr Trevis Lim, now 25, imported seafood and sold them to eateries, cafes and zhi char restaurants. But restrictions imposed on the food and beverage sector led to dwindling orders.

The international business degree holder had invested $15,000 of his own money in The Good Fish, and a lot of time. So he switched to selling seafood to customers directly, and adopted social media platforms as his marketing tool.

