DBS banker, MHA employee and two-year-old boy among 27 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - An investment banker at DBS and a two-year-old boy at My First Skool in Westgate were among 27 community cases reported on Tuesday (May 18).

Also infected were a woman who works at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and an 18-year-old student at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central.

The DBS banker - a 46-year-old woman - and the MHA employee - a 57-year-old woman - were among 11 patients whose infections are currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Another unlinked case was a 40-year-old man who works as a vending machine loader and a food delivery rider for Deliveroo and GrabFood.

The remaining 16 are linked to previous cases.

The ITE student's infection has been linked to that of a 53-year-old Singaporean man who works as a personal chauffeur. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on May 14.

The two-year-old's infection has been linked to that of a 35-year-old woman who was confirmed as having Covid-19 on May 15.

Fourteen of the community cases had already been quarantined.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 61,651.

MOH said there are 220 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and five are in critical condition in intensive care. There are also 266 patients who are isolated and cared for at community facilities.