Coronavirus: Singapore Govt donates $730,600 to WHO plan to limit human transmission of virus

SINGAPORE - Responding to an appeal by the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Singapore Government is donating US$500,000 (S$730,600) in the fight against the coronavirus.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (March 23) said that this contribution is to support WHO's Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for Covid-19.

The plan aims to limit human-to-human transmission of the virus.

In a statement, MFA said: "Singapore is deeply concerned about the growing scale of the Covid-19 outbreak and its enormous public health, social and economic impact, including the loss of many precious lives."

The ministry also noted that on March 11, WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic and warned that all countries are at risk and need to prepare for and respond to the disease.

"Singapore will continue to work closely with the WHO and the UN to explore how best we can contribute to the ongoing efforts," MFA added.

In February, WHO called for US$675 million in donations for a plan to fight the coronavirus, mainly through investment in countries considered particularly "at risk".

Later in March, a new Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund was set up by the UN Foundation, the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation and WHO.

The fund was to raise money from a wide range of donors to support the work of WHO and its partners to help countries respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.