'There is a loophole in the system': Car accident victim finds himself unable to claim insurance

SINGAPORE - Three months after another car rear-ended his vehicle in Toh Yi Drive, Mr Lim Gee Wee, 44, still has not had the dented boot fixed.

Two motor workshops he consulted have quoted him the same price - $5,000 to $10,000 for repairs. But both said they will not be able to recover the money from the other party's insurer, as the motorist has repeatedly refused to report the incident to his insurance company despite many notices sent to him.

The workshops said Mr Lim would have to pay out of his own pocket or claim from his own insurer, an option he fears could increase his annual insurance premium.

"I believe there is a loophole in the system," the sales manager told The Straits Times. "How can I be left footing the bill because the other party chooses not to report it?"

To get compensation, he believes he will have to embark on a potentially expensive legal suit. "Now that I know this is the case, I might just not report any accident to my insurer in future even if I'm at fault, since people can get away with it."

But is there really a loophole and can motorists get away with not reporting accidents to their insurers?

Insurance agents and lawyers say "no".

To drive on the road, all motorists are required by law to have insurance.

In the event of an accident, insurers require motorists to report the incident to them within 24 hours. This is regardless of whether the accident is negligible or severe, and even if both parties have agreed to a private settlement, so that motorists can be protected if the other party still files a claim.

In cases of injury or death, a police report must also be made. Failure to do so is an offence.

General Insurance Association of Singapore (GIA) chief executive Ho Kai Weng said most motorists know they must report all accidents in a timely manner to their insurance companies, and that reporting will not automatically lead to them forfeiting their no-claim discount.

More than 90 per cent of motorists involved in the more than 120,000 cases of accidents reported annually file the required reports in a timely manner, he said.