S'pore allows social egg freezing: What the procedure entails and why women do it

Before travel curbs were placed due to Covid-19, one or two Singaporeans a month would consult Dr Helena Lim at her clinic in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, seeking to freeze their eggs.

The fertility specialist at the KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre said: "Most of them are single and some are in stable relationships but they are not ready to tie the knot and start a family yet. These women are well aware that their fertility declines with age and they feel strongly about having their fertility preserved."

Most of these women are aged between 35 and 40 and they pay between $4,500 and $5,500 for one cycle of egg freezing at her clinic.

Egg freezing was best investment as it gave her more time to find Mr Right: Actress Ase Wang