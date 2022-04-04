Women can freeze eggs in S'pore soon, but doctors say there are risks, motherhood not guaranteed

SINGAPORE - Before travel curbs were placed due to Covid-19, one or two Singaporeans a month would consult Dr Helena Lim at her clinic in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, seeking to freeze their eggs.

The fertility specialist at the KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre said: "Most of them are single and some are in stable relationships but they are not ready to tie the knot and start a family yet. These women are well aware that their fertility declines with age and they feel strongly about having their fertility preserved."