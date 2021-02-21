Speeding is top offence by motorists in past 3 years: 5 racing hot spots in Singapore

A fatal car crash that killed five in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 13 has put wider road safety issues in the national spotlight.

Police believe the vehicle was speeding along a stretch with a 50kmh limit while residents described speeding cars as a longstanding disturbance in the area.

The Traffic Police (TP) told The Sunday Times that speeding was the top offence committed by motorists in the past three years.

Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), May 2020

Six men and two women, aged between 20 and 42, were nabbed shortly after a viral dashboard camera video showed at least nine cars zooming past a car said to be doing 80kmh.

Tuas South Boulevard, March 2020

Fifty-seven motorists were investigated for participating in an illegal car race after a "street-cars meet-up" at East Coast Park.

Central Expressway (CTE), 2018

Two men aged 39 and 27 and each driving a Mitsubishi Evolution 10 sports sedan swerved from lane to lane along the CTE as they overtook other motorists.

Their speeds were recorded at 184kmh and 178kmh, along an expressway with a limit of 90kmh.

Lim Chu Kang Road, 2017

Two men aged 40 raced each other in their modified BMWs, reaching speeds of up to 179kmh against a road limit of 70kmh.

Lim Chu Kang Road, 2018

Two men aged 37 and 26, and both driving Volkswagen GTIs, raced each other down the same stretch, clocking speeds of up to 136kmh.

Seletar Link, 2015

Two men aged 24 and 37 raced each other in Lamborghini and Nissan supercars, reaching 219kmh as spectators cheered them on from the side of a road with a speed limit of 60kmh.