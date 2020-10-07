South Korea is top country people want Singapore to have Air Travel Bubble with: Poll

SINGAPORE - South Korea has topped a poll of countries that Singaporeans would like the Republic to have an Air Travel Bubble with.

South Korea was the clear favourite with 40.7 per cent of the vote, while Japan came in second with 17.7 per cent, followed by Thailand with 16.9 per cent.

Malaysia, New Zealand and China rounded out the list with 11.6 per cent, 8.6 per cent and 4.5 per cent of the vote respectively.

The online poll was conducted by The Straits Times on Facebook on Wednesday (Oct 7), after Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung's statement in Parliament that Singapore will negotiate Air Travel Bubbles with safe countries or regions in an arrangement meant for general travellers that does not require a controlled itinerary.

The poll had over 6,000 responses. Readers were asked to choose from countries which Singapore already has some form of travel arrangements with or is in the process of discussing such arrangements.

Singapore and South Korea have had a safe travel "Fast Lane" agreement since Sept 2, but it is currently reserved for essential business and official travel. Travellers using the Fast Lane must have a SafeTravel Pass, and are only allowed in and out through the Incheon International Airport in Seoul.

The Republic has a similar arrangement with Japan since Sept 11, known as the "Reciprocal Green Lane". Singapore is also in talks with Thailand about a similar lane since Aug 26.

The interest in South Korea, Japan and Thailand was unsurprising for travel agencies.

Ms Alicia Seah, director of public relations and communications at Dynasty Travel, said that her company has seen strong interest in destinations such as New Zealand and South Korea.

"South Korea has a lot of pull factors, from its fashion and culture to food and cosmetics. Destinations like Japan and Thailand are nearby with less than seven hours of flight time," she added.

But she emphasised that many Singaporeans balance between travelling and keeping safe, saying: "Many Singaporeans are keen to get away but are still cautious of the potential risk."