S'pore, Japan to launch green lane for essential business and official travellers on Sept 18

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Japan have agreed to launch a green lane for essential business and official travel for residents from both countries on Sept 18.

In a joint statement, the foreign affairs ministries of both countries said that the Business Track arrangement will help restore connectivity and support economic recovery for Japan and Singapore.

Singapore has similar arrangements with other countries, but this is the first such framework that Japan will implement with another country.

The Business Track will allow the safe resumption of cross-border travel and business exchanges with the necessary public health safeguards in place, the countries said.

These safeguards include pre-departure and post-arrival testing, as well as the need to adhere to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country.

Operational details, including the requirements, health protocols and application process, will be published on the website of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Singapore's SafeTravel website on Sept 18.

