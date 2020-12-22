Some travellers from New South Wales and United Kingdom not allowed to enter Singapore from Dec 24

SINGAPORE - Short-term travellers holding an air travel pass with travel history to New South Wales (NSW) in Australia within the last 14 days before departure for Singapore will not be allowed to enter the Republic from Thursday (Dec 24).

In addition, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to the United Kingdom within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry here, or to transit through Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

This will also apply to all those who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore, said the Health Ministry.

The tighter border restrictions kick in from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

MOH said in its statement that the multi-ministry task force to combat Covid-19 has been closely monitoring the global situation and that border measures were tightened given the deteriorating situation in the UK, and resurgence in the number of Covid-19 cases in NSW.

Returning Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) from the UK will be required to undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival in Singapore, at the start of their 14-day stay-home notices.

As for Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with travel history to NSW in the last 14 days before departure for Singapore, they must serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence.

These travellers will also be required to take a Covid-19 PCR test before the end of their notice period.