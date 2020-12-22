Closing borders

Hong Kong

Health authorities in Britain's former colony Hong Kong said all passenger flights from Britain will be banned starting today.

The quarantine period for people who have already arrived in Hong Kong from Britain will also be increased by an extra week.

India

India said it will suspend from 11.59pm today till Dec 31 all flights from Britain.

Italy

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Sunday that he has signed a decree which blocks flights from Britain and prohibits entry into Italy of people who have stayed there during the last 14 days.

France

France halted all travel from Britain for 48 hours from midnight on Sunday, including anyone transporting goods by road, air, sea or rail.

The ban on everything but unaccompanied freight comes as companies scramble to shift merchandise across the channel, with days to go until Britain leaves the European Union trade bloc.

Germany

Germany halted air links with Britain from midnight on Sunday, with the ban initially slated to last until Dec 31.

Cargo flights will be exempt.

Canada

Canada will ban all UK flights for 72 hours from 12.01am yesterday. In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said those who had already arrived from Britain on Sunday would be subject to secondary screenings and other "advanced measures".

Chile

Chile is suspending flights from Britain from today.

The government said anyone without a Chilean residence permit who had been in Britain in the past two weeks would be barred from entry into the country.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE