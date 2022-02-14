Some SMEs struggling with sharp spikes in electricity prices, anxiety over expiring contracts

SINGAPORE - The global energy crunch has increased electricity bills for some local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by three to five times, with more expected to be hit this year as contracts under old rates expire.

Despite countermeasures by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), associations and businesses told The Straits Times (ST) that hefty electricity bills are taking a toll that could see some SMEs fold or pass on costs to customers.

Five SMEs said they are grappling with the sharpest spikes in electricity rates that they have ever encountered - an issue compounded by struggles to secure fixed price plans that last beyond a month. Surging prices in the wholesale market had seen five electricity retailers exit the Singapore market last year.

Executive director of Singapore Precision Engineering and Technology Association (Speta) Steven Koh expects all SMEs in the electricity-intensive industry - about 80 per cent of some 2,700 businesses - to be affected as many operate with lean resources and capacity.

Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) vice-president Ang Yuit said the price hike has mainly hit large electricity users among SMEs, which are typically from the food and beverage, retail and manufacturing industries.

Large electricity users are commercial consumers with an average monthly consumption of at least 4,000 kilowatts per hour (kwh) - about 10 times the average monthly consumption of a four-room Housing Board flat.

They can buy electricity only from retailers through fixed rate contracts or from the wholesale market, where electricity prices fluctuate every half-hour.

To help large electricity users reduce their exposure to volatile electricity prices, the EMA rolled out the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme last December to allow these users to pay a capped rate for one month.

While most of about 270,000 SMEs here do not consume that much electricity, Mr Ang said those operating in rented properties such as malls may soon be slapped with higher electricity bills or asked to find their own retailers as more fixed plans expire this year.

Some businesses paying for electricity to landlords who purchase from the wholesale market, such as indie cinema The Projector, are already feeling the pinch.

Ms Karen Tan, founder of the independent cinema based in Golden Mile Tower, said her landlord has tried to switch to a cheaper fixed price plan over the past two months but has been turned away by suppliers that cited full capacity.

For the month of December last year, The Projector paid almost triple of its bill compared with before prices started spiking in October.

Ms Tan said: "It's a difficult environment to pass costs on to consumers, especially since demand has been depressed due to the pandemic."