More contracts to be offered at fixed prices to large electricity consumers

SINGAPORE - A greater number of large electricity users in Singapore will be better protected in the volatile electricity market, with more contracts to be made available that will allow them to buy electricity at fixed rates.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) first announced the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme in December last year. Eligible users could sign up and pay for electricity at a rate capped at 39.7 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

EMA said on Friday (Jan 28) that the scheme has been fully subscribed for January and February and that additional contracts for next month will be offered to consumers who also want to reduce their exposure to volatile electricity prices.

This comes after requests for more contracts by large electricity users, said EMA.

Consumers who have an average monthly consumption of 4 to 8 megawatts hours (MWh) will be offered one-month fixed price plans at preferred prices by Sembcorp Power.

Consumers who have an average monthly consumption of more than 8 MWh will be offered contracts with a significant fixed price component by Sembcorp Power, Senoko Energy Supply, Geneco and PacificLight Energy.

Large electricity users include shopping malls and manufacturing facilities. They use about 10 times the average monthly consumption of a four-room Housing Board flat.

EMA said the retailers will be offering about twice the capacity that was offered for this month, which is expected to meet the demand of most consumers.

Currently, large electricity users can only buy electricity from retailers or the wholesale market, where electricity prices fluctuate every half-hour.

Aside from these two options, households can also buy electricity from grid operator SP Group at the regulated tariff.

This has not been an option for large electricity users, as they have greater bargaining power to negotiate with retailers for better rates.

EMA said volatile gas and electricity prices and the risk of piped natural gas supply disruptions have limited the ability of electricity retailers to offer fixed price contracts to consumers.

"EMA had received feedback that some consumers are facing difficulties in renewing their contracts or obtaining new contracts, especially for the first quarter of 2022," said its spokesman.