Some service centres to reopen, but only for appointment cases

People will be able to make an appointment to visit government service centres from June 2 to settle their housing, Central Provident Fund and tax issues.

Some centres are set to reopen on that day as Singapore enters phase one of the post-circuit breaker period, the Public Service Division (PSD) said in a statement yesterday.

Information on how to make an appointment will be available in updates on the agencies' websites. The PSD said visitors should wear a mask and use the SafeEntry system.

Service centres currently open for essential services will remain open in phase one.

The remaining service centres, as well as all other public social, sports and arts facilities, like libraries, will stay closed. The PSD said more centres and facilities will open in phases two and three.

