Service centres for work passes, housing, CPF to reopen on June 2

Government service centres dealing with matters such as housing, employment passes, Central Provident Fund (CPF) and taxes are set to reopen on June 2 as Singapore enters phase one of the post-circuit breaker period.

However, these centres will resume services only by appointment, the Public Service Division (PSD) said in a statement yesterday.

Information on how to make appointments will be available in updates on the agencies' websites.

The rest of the government service centres will remain closed, including the fitness conditioning centres (FCCs) that are usually available for operationally ready national servicemen to take their individual physical proficiency test (IPPT).

"In tandem with the phased approach of resuming activities post-circuit breaker at the national level, the Public Service will similarly resume the delivery of services at physical service touchpoints and facilities gradually and in phases, in order to safeguard public health and minimise the risk of community transmission of Covid-19," the PSD said.

The Covid-19 multi-ministry task force announced last Tuesday that Singapore's circuit breaker will formally end on June 1, with activities resuming gradually in three phases.

Many existing restrictions will continue in the first phase, which is expected to last at least four weeks.

If all goes well, Singapore will move to phase two, which could spread over several months.

Further easing of measures will follow in phase three, which will remain until an effective vaccine or treatment is found.

In the statement, the PSD said some service centres closed during the circuit breaker will resume, by appointment only, from the start of phase one. These are:

• The service counters at HDB Hub and HDB branches;

• One-stop Information and Service Centre for hawkers at HDB Hub;

• The five CPF service centres;

• Taxpayer and Business Service Centre at Revenue House, including the Singapore Land Authority counters for land title transactions;

• Employment Pass Services Centre;

• Kranji and Maju FCCs for pre-enlistees seeking to take their IPPT;

• Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Examination Centre; and

• The Health Promotion Board's Student Health Centre.

Certain dental clinics in schools will also resume services, with no appointment needed.

Service centres currently open for essential services, including the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's services centre, will remain open.

The courts will resume hearing of cases, but will conduct them using remote communications technology "where possible and appropriate".

At present, they are hearing only essential and urgent matters.

The remaining service centres, such as the Urban Redevelopment Authority Centre, will remain closed in phase one.

All other public social, sports and arts facilities will also remain closed.

These include libraries, community clubs (CCs) and Sport Singapore facilities.

"However, the public can still apply for financial assistance at all CCs, and reset their SingPass at selected CCs," the PSD said.

It also said all government agencies have put in place a safe management system to protect staff, including the implementation of work-from-home arrangements, staggered working hours and safe distancing at work.

However, it continued to urge all visitors to its centres to reschedule appointments if they are unwell, wear a mask at all times and register their visits via the SafeEntry digital check-in system.

While more service centres and facilities will reopen in phases two and three, the PSD said: "However, even in phase three, we must remain vigilant and make ongoing efforts to minimise the risk of community spread of Covid-19."