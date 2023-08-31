At least $15.7 million lost to ‘fake friend’ scams this year

SINGAPORE - Some 4,800 people have been duped by scammers posing as their friends or acquaintances this year, with losses amounting to at least $15.7 million.

These scammers would call or text their targets, posing as friends or acquaintances, and then ask for financial assistance, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Warning the public to be wary, the police set out the modus operandi of these criminals.

Those targeted first receive text messages, phone or WhatsApp calls from unknown numbers – this might be with or without the “+65” prefix.

The scammer then claims to be a friend or acquaintance and asks the victim to guess his real identity.

When the victim replies with the name of a friend, the scammer assumes the identity of that friend and asks the victim to update his contact details.

The scammer goes on to ask the victim for a loan, claiming that he has issues performing a banking transaction or are experiencing financial difficulties.

The victim is then asked to transfer the money to a local bank account.

Victims only discover that they have been scammed after contacting their impersonated friends or acquaintances, or when their loans are not returned.