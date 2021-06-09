S'pore's sole unlinked Covid-19 case is Myanmar repairman who got first dose of vaccine

SINGAPORE - The sole unlinked Covid-19 case reported in the community on Wednesday (June 9) is a 29-year-old repairman who works at Grandwork Interior in Sungei Kadut.

He is originally from Myanmar, and received the first dose of a vaccine on May 31.

The other case in the community is a 21-year-old kitchen assistant from Malaysia who works at Rice Garden in 308 Anchorvale Road.

He was already quarantined when he was tested, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on Wednesday night.

His infection is linked to the cluster at NTUC Foodfare in Anchorvale Road, bringing the total number of patients in that cluster up to 13.

He is a workplace contact of a 29-year-old chef at Rice Garden who tested positive on May 29.

There were a total of four new coronavirus cases, said MOH.

This is the lowest daily number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore since Feb 23, when there were also four cases.

The other two cases are imported ones who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

One is a Singaporean returning from India, while the other is a permanent resident returning from Iraq.

No new cases were reported from migrant workers' dormitories, MOH added.

The new cases take Singapore's total tally to 62,223.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 126 cases two weeks ago to 71 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from 26 cases to six over the same period.

With 38 cases discharged on Wednesday, 61,725 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 158 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 291 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 34 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

