2 more workers at Anchorvale NTUC Foodfare test positive for Covid-19, bringing cluster's total to 9

SINGAPORE - Two more Covid-19 patients have been linked to the Anchorvale NTUC Foodfare cluster, while another four have been linked to the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (May 31).

This brings the number of patients in the NTUC Foodfare cluster up to nine, while the Hong Ye Group cluster now numbers 21.

The new cases in the NTUC Foodfare cluster are a 33-year-old supervisor at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight Rice Noodle, who is the household contact of five previously reported patients, and a 33-year-old kitchen assistant at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delights.

Both work in outlets at 308 Anchorvale Road - a coffee shop which has been closed for two weeks since Sunday due to viral transmission among workers there.

The kitchen assistant also works at another outlet at 476D Upper Serangoon View.

The four new members of the Hong Ye Group cluster are an 18-year-old cleaner at Changi Business Park, an 18-year-old full-time national serviceman, an unemployed 16-year-old, and an 11-year-old pupil at New Town Primary School.

Separately, an administrative worker at White Sands Primary School was one of three unlinked patients reported on Monday. She was fully vaccinated.

The other two are a 68-year-old man who is a manager at Phoenix Entertainment Karaoke TV Music Lounge and a 72-year-old housewife.

The other 13 have been linked, making it a total of 16 community cases.

Out of the seven not linked to either the NTUC Foodfare or the Hong Ye Group clusters, one is a nine-year-old girl at Chua Chu Kang Primary School who is a family member of previously reported cases. She also attends student care at Happy Star Learning Hub Student Care and Tuition Centre.

There were also seven imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. Four of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

This adds up to 23 coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 62,051.

MOH also said that the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 185 cases two weeks ago to 128 in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from 32 cases to 26 over the same period.

With 25 more patients discharged on Monday, 61,444 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 223 patients remain in hospital, including two in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 336 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 33 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Read the full MOH press release here.