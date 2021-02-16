Sole Covid-19 case reported in Singapore is imported

SINGAPORE - One new coronavirus case was confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Feb 16), taking Singapore's total to 59,810.

The imported case had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH added that since Feb 5, newly arrived Work Permit and S Pass holders in the construction, marine and process sectors, as well as foreign domestic workers and confinement nannies, who have recent travel history to higher-risk countries or regions, are progressively required to undergo mandatory on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and serology tests.

"These have enabled us to quickly identify persons who have recovered from an old Covid-19 infection, and are no longer infective to others by the time they arrived in Singapore, and to exclude them from our daily case count," MOH said.

There were no community cases or cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Of these nine, one was a Singapore permanent resident who had returned from India. Another was a dependant's pass holder who had arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The cases also included a work pass holder who had arrived from the UAE.

Two other cases were work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh and Indonesia, of whom one, a 26-year-old Indonesian woman, was a foreign domestic worker.

The last four imported patients were short-term visit pass holders.

Three had arrived from India and Nigeria to visit family members who are Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents, while one arrived from Indonesia for a job placement.

All nine were tested while serving their stay-home notices, said MOH.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from four cases two weeks ago to five in the past week.

But the number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from four cases to two over the same period.

With 20 cases discharged on Monday, 59,626 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remained in hospital on Tuesday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 103 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 108 million people. Over 2.3 million people have died.