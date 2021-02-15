9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Feb 15), taking Singapore's total to 59,809.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases or cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

In a separate statement on Sunday, the ministry said Covid-19 patients had visited Restaurant Beast & Butterflies at M Social Singapore and Bar Bar Black Sheep while they were still infectious.

Both venues are in Robertson Quay.

MOH provides a list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes, along with the times when they visited, to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The ministry said close contacts would already have been notified, adding that there is no need to avoid those places, as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

On Sunday, MOH announced 14 new coronavirus cases, all imported.

Thirteen of the cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

The remaining case is a 28-year-old Dutch man who tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Singapore last Wednesday, added the ministry.

The short-term visit pass holder was on a controlled itinerary during his stay, which was largely limited to his place of work on a vessel docked in Singapore, and his accommodation.

As part of the ministry's testing of such travellers, the Dutch man was tested again last Friday and confirmed positive the same day.

He was asymptomatic when he was tested but developed a fever last Saturday, said MOH.

The ministry added that all identified close contacts of the 14 cases have been isolated and placed under quarantine.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine so that the ministry can detect asymptomatic cases.

The number of new cases in the community increased to seven in the past week from two cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also increased from two cases to four over the same period.

With 17 cases discharged on Sunday, 59,606 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are 32 patients in hospital, including one who is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Another 118 are recuperating in community facilities.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 108 million people. Over 2.3 million people have died.