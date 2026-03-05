‘So glad he’s safe’: Families welcome flights from Middle East bringing S’porean passengers home

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mdm Law Chai Eng (left), a 63-year-old homemaker, with her son, Shawn Sim, at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on March 5.

Follow our live coverage here.

SINGAPORE - The first travellers from Dubai trickled into Singapore’s Changi Airport on the morning of March 5, after days of flight cancellations caused by conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran closed airspaces across the Middle East.

Many had scrambled to book the limited plane tickets on offer and were greeted by family members relieved and overjoyed to see them home.

“I was very worried the past few days,” said Mr Shawn Sim, who was at the airport to meet his 63-year-old mother, Madam Law Chai Eng. “I was constantly checking on her every hour.”

Madam Law had been on holiday in Dubai with friends and the group recounted their experience of seeing missiles flying overhead.

“They looked like fire rockets... We were so shocked and scared,” they said. “We knew war (had) officially started.”

Emirates and Etihad Airways said on March 4 that they will be resuming limited flights from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore.

In Facebook posts on the same day , the Singapore embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate-general in Dubai had also advised returning Singaporeans to quickly secure tickets on the respective airlines’ websites, given the high demand .

When The Straits Times reached Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 arrival hall at 8am on March 5, many Singaporeans had already gathered to wait for their family members.

Among them was Ms Geraldine Lin, who was there with her in-laws to meet her husband.

Mr Carl Rajoo, had gone to Dubai on business and was slated to return on Feb 28. But his return flight on Singapore Airlines was cancelled when he was still on the way there, and he had to scramble to rebook a flight home.

Ms Lin, 43, who works in finance, said the experience was “definitely a bit traumatic”, but that she is thankful that her husband is now safe.

Having seen him only through video calls, his mother added: “We are waiting anxiously to see his face.”

Passengers on Mr Rajoo’s Emirates flight - EK314 from Dubai, which landed at about 8.15am - told The Straits Times they were glad to be home.

Economist Carl Rajoo came back from Dubai to meet his wife, Geraldine Lin, at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on March 5. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“I was so happy when we took off,” said Mr Anil George, a technology manager who had originally been slated to return on Feb 28. But that flight was cancelled, he said, adding that it was a “big relief” he managd to get tickets out.

Added business owner Anabelle Lim, who flew to Dubai on Feb 19 and returned on the same flight: “The first thing I’m going to do is sleep. My nervous system has been up the whole time. Nothing beats the feeling of touching down safely at home after being in a warzone.”

The travel chaos began in the wake of the United States and Israel’s attack on Iran on Feb 28, which resulted in the death of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other leaders .



Tehran responded by striking the US’ Gulf allies, targeting infrastructure such as airports and luxury hotels.

Israel, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq all closed their airspace, causing widespread flight cancellations and leaving thousands of travellers stranded with the Middle East being a major travel hub between Europe and Asia.

At Changi Airport, five other flights scheduled to arrive from Doha and Qatar on March 5 were cancelled. They were QR942, QR048, QR944, EK348, and EK354.

But other Singaporeans in the Middle East, such as Mr Muhammad Hafiz Noorahman, managed to find their way home after an extended journey.

The Mercy Relief board member had been doing volunteer work at refugee camps in the West Bank and travelled to Amman in Jordan through land checkpoints. He then flew to Istanbul, where he booked a Turkish Airlines ticket home.

At Changi Airport, he had a tearful reunion with his wife and teenage son.

Mr Muhammad Hafiz, a board member of non-profit Mercy Relief headquartered in Singapore, arriving on flight EK314 from Dubai from Singapore, and is joined by his wife at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Mar 5. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

He said he had had goosebumps hearing explosions from missile strikes, adding that he was grateful for the guidance given by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local organisations on the ground.

“I’m so glad that he’s safe,” his wife added. “He travelled for a mission. I encourage him to do his work... and I leave it up to God.”

At the departures area in Terminal 1, another set of passengers - equally relieved to be on the way home - were queuing to check in for their 10.30am flight to Dubai on EK315 .

Passengers checking in for flight EK315 for Dubai at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Mar 5. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Real estate broker Saltanat Kydyralieva arrived in Singapore on holiday on Feb 28, shortly before airspaces shut down.

Initially worried that she would not be able to return home, the 43-year-old Dubai national said she was “happy” that she managed to change her booking to an earlier flight. She was initially scheduled to fly at 9.30pm, but realised that there was only one flight a day from Singapore to Dubai.

Singaporean Mandy Toh, who has been a Dubai resident for 22 years, said she had tried for three days to book tickets since her original flight was cancelled on March 1, in what proved to be a “frustrating and disappointing” process.

The 52-year-old freelance photographer and stylist, who was back in Singapore for Chinese New Year, added that she was relieved to finally secure a seat back to Dubai, where she lives with her husband.

Her family is worried about her returning to the Middle East, said Ms Toh, who added that she is also a little nervous herself.

But on her flight, Ms Toh said: “ I know I’m in safe hands. Emirates would not be flying if it is not safe, so I’m sure there’s a safe corridor they’re flying through.”