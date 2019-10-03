SMU steps up campus security to deter sexual misconduct

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Management University (SMU) has stepped up its campus security and strengthened ground patrols to deter and guard against acts of sexual misconduct.

The university said on Thursday (Oct 3) that it has also increased the number of CCTV monitors to ensure adequate coverage outside toilets and shower facilities, and installed additional signage warning against trespass into such areas.

SMU provost Timothy Clark said: "As a university, SMU is committed to ensuring respect and dignity of all in our community as well as providing a safe and supportive environment on campus. We encourage and expect high standards of conduct from everyone within the SMU community."

The university has also set up a first-response student support unit, called Voices @ SMU, to provide professional care for students - both victims and accused parties.

The unit is supported by a team of trained staff who will provide students with the necessary assistance, as well as explain and explore reporting and support options regarding their cases.

Professor Clark added that these measures were implemented after a review of the student discipline policy, procedures and framework.

He had chaired the Student Disciplinary Review Task and Finish Group, which comprised faculty members from various schools, representatives from the office of the dean of students, as well as current and past presidents of the SMU Student Association.

Related Story Local universities reviewing how they handle sexual misconduct and support for victims

The National University of Singapore had also implemented similar measures in May this year, following criticism over the way it had handled a sexual misconduct case in one of its student hostels.

Related Story SMU student arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty of woman he met on social media

NUS provost Ho Teck Hua had told students then that more than 860 shower cubicles in hostels and sports facilities would be upgraded in phases till early this month. For instance, the bottom of shower stall doors would be covered up.