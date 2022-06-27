Video screening, $100 credits and preschool art jam among slew of initiatives to commemorate 55 years of NS

SINGAPORE - A national serviceman (NSman) had to cut short his grandfather's birthday celebration to return to camp, while another had to rush back to the school he is teaching at to catch up on his marking.

These two real-life national service (NS) experiences were the subject of videos made as part of a competition to celebrate 55 years of national service.

The former, titled Duty, a 90-second video made by second-year students from Temasek Polytechnic, beat 78 other entries to clinch the top prize, as well as the title of Best Live Action video.

Mr Andy Wan, 18, the director, said the video was inspired by his older brother, who is currently serving NS.

He said: "Most of us have family members who have gone through such things... and I really feel NS is a very big responsibility that should be portrayed in front of the camera.

"All of us here, we respect the self-sacrifice and the dedication they have towards NS."

The second 90-second video - One Man, Many Hats - was filmed by students from Evergreen Secondary School's digital media club.

It received the Young Video Maker award, which recognises the best video by participating secondary school students, on top of a Merit and Audience Choice awards.

The two videos will be screened along seven other Appreciating NSmen video competition winners at Safra clubs and at the lift lobbies of housing estates in the lead up to Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day on Friday (July 1) and National Day (Aug 9).

These are part of several We Thank NSmen initiatives announced by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad on Monday (June 27).

Mr Zaqy, who is also president of Safra, said the initiatives were meant to recognise the contributions of NSmen across different generations.

"One of those things that we were quite heartened with is the outpouring of support from the ground, especially from various groups," he said, citing how more than 140 merchants will be offering NS55 deals in a show of appreciation to NSmen for their contributions to Singapore's defence and security.

The NS55 deals span across several categories, including online platforms like Lazada and Shopee, as well as food and beverage outlets.

More than 200 deals will be available from Friday onwards.

NSmen will able to use the $100 NS55 credits they will receive next month for these purchases.