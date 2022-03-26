NSmen to get $100, 1-year Safra or HomeTeamNS membership to mark 55 years of National Service

SINGAPORE - To mark the 55th anniversary of National Service (NS) this year, past and present NSmen from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Home Team will receive $100 worth of digital credits and a free one-year Safra or HomeTeamNS membership.

These will form a NS55 Recognition Package as a way of thanking NSmen for their vital role in defending Singapore and ensuring that Singaporeans continue their way of life, said Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad on Saturday (March 26).

Close to a million eligible NSmen will receive a notification letter from mid-June this year with details on how to claim the package.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to a mobilisation exercise at Maju Camp, Mr Zaqy also announced the start of a year-long NS55 campaign - and highlighted the relevance of national service against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"It is quite clear to us that as a country, the sole responsibility of defence and making sure we protect our sovereignty - that's our own," he said.

"Seeing the Ukrainians and the resistance they've put up, that is a lesson for Singaporeans too."

Mr Zaqy added: "This mindset is something that cannot be built overnight. We've spent 55 years in the making (of NS) and I hope when the time comes, the need arises, Singaporeans are ready to defend the country."

At a media briefing, NS55 executive committee co-chairman and the Ministry of Defence's (Mindef) manpower director Ho Chin Ning reiterated that the Recognition Package was a small token of appreciation and that nothing could "ever make up for the contributions and sacrifices of our national servicemen".

Eligibility for the Recognition Package will be based on one's NS status as at May this year.

Full-time NSmen (NSFs) who enlist by Dec 31 will also qualify for the benefits, after their enlistment.

The $100 credits will be disbursed from July - through the LifeSG mobile application, which gives users access to government services - and valid for one year upon issuance.

They can be spent at physical and online merchants that accept digital payments through the PayNow or NETS QR formats.

These range from hawker stalls and e-commerce platforms to payments to government agencies and educational institutions.