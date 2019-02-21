Six soldiers lauded for responding to road accident

Six soldiers have been commended by the Singapore Army for responding to an accident on Mandai Road.

A 46-year-old man was injured after he was hit by a minibus on Monday at 8.52am outside Mandai Hill Camp. The injured man was subsequently taken to hospital, while the male driver of the bus was arrested.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man had been seen crossing the road several times before the accident happened.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Army identified the soldiers as Captain (Dr) Vikram Manian, Third Sergeant Ni Xu Gang Metta, Corporal Joseph Andrei Aczon Dacanay, Corporal B. Aravind Krishna, Corporal Kinson Tan Kai Feng and Lance Corporal David Lee Wei Ming.

The soldiers, who had been going about their daily duties, rushed to the scene after they were informed of the accident at about 9am.

"After an initial assessment by the medical officer, Cpt (Dr) Vikram, they provided cervical spine stabilisation, compression and dressing to the head wound preventing further escalation of the injury," the Army said.

"Our Singapore Army would like to wish the injured man a speedy recovery and commend our servicemen for always being ready to step forward when the need arises!"

Cpt Vikram said the injured man was lying motionless on the road when the medics arrived. After he did an initial assessment, the group then proceeded to give first aid.

Cpt Vikram said the main aim was to prevent further escalation of the injuries before Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics arrived.

3SG Metta said: "As a soldier and a trained medic, we were taught that we have to care beyond our military community.

"We have to care for anyone in need in our civilian society as well."