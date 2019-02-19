Foreign worker taken to hospital after being hit by minibus along Mandai Road, driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a minibus on Monday morning (Feb 18).

The police were alerted to the accident in Mandai Road towards Woodlands Road at 8.52am.

The pedestrian was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The male driver was arrested for driving a vehicle without the owner's consent. He also does not possess a valid driving licence, the police said.

A photo sent by an eyewitness to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News showed that the victim is a foreign worker, as he was wearing a company uniform. He was seen going back and forth across the road several times shortly before the accident, the paper reported.

Shin Min added that the minibus driver is a Chinese man who knows the owner of the vehicle. However, he did not have the owner's permission to drive the bus on Monday.

Mr Qiu Guoxing, who witnessed the accident, told Shin Min that six medical officers from a nearby army camp helped to attend to the victim at the scene.