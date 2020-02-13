Six more patients discharged, bringing total to 15

Six more coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital yesterday, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 15.

There have been 50 cases of infections in Singapore so far.

Three of those discharged yesterday were from the cluster of nine cases linked to the Yong Thai Hang medical shop in Cavan Road, which was visited by tourists from Guangxi last month.

They include two of the shop's employees:

• a Singaporean woman, 40; and

• a 36-year-old Singaporean man. Both were discharged after less than a week at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). The woman was warded for six days from last Thursday. The man was hospitalised for just five days, from last Friday. He was in hospital for the shortest duration among all the patients discharged to date.

The third is:

• a 40-year-old Singaporean who worked at the Diamond Industries Jewellery Company in Harbour Drive, which was also visited by the same tour group. His wife, a 32-year-old Singaporean, was the tour guide who brought the Guangxi tourists to Yong Thai Hang. She is still warded at the NCID.

The fourth patient discharged yesterday is:

• a 41-year-old Singaporean man. He had shared a lo hei lunch with about 20 colleagues at a Chinese restaurant in Jurong on Jan 28, the day he fell sick.

The remaining two discharged yesterday are:

• a 36-year-old man, and

• a 37-year-old woman.

Both are Chinese nationals from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore on Jan 22.

AVERAGE AGE OF PATIENTS DISCHARGED SO FAR 43 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY IN HOSPITAL BEFORE DISCHARGE 12 days GENDER DISTRIBUTION OF THOSE WHO HAVE RECOVERED 7 men 8 women

Coincidentally, both stayed at the Village Hotel Sentosa, but no direct link has been found between them so far.

The 36-year-old man from Wuhan spent 19 days in hospital, the longest so far among those who have recovered.

Among those discharged to date, the average duration of stay in hospital was 12 days.

Of these 15, six are Singapore citizens, one is a Singapore permanent resident and the other eight are Chinese nationals from Wuhan. They include seven men and eight women, with an average age of 43.

The oldest is a 73-year-old woman from Wuhan who was discharged from the NCID on Sunday, 12 days after she was warded.

The youngest, a 35-year-old man from Wuhan, was the first patient to recover and be discharged on Feb 4, after 11 days in the NCID. He was Singapore's seventh confirmed case.

Two Singaporeans who were evacuated from Wuhan on a Jan 30 Scoot flight were previously discharged, including a 41-year-old man who had no symptoms when he tested positive for the virus on Feb 3.

He was discharged on Sunday, while the other passenger, a 47-year-old Singaporean woman, was discharged on Tuesday. She had developed symptoms on Jan 30 and tested positive the next day.

A 38-year-old woman, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was discharged on Tuesday. She was the first case to be discharged among the three linked to a business meeting at the Grand Hyatt Singapore last month.

Of the remaining 35 patients who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, but eight are in critical condition, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said at a press conference yesterday.

"While most infected patients will recover, some may become seriously ill and a small number may succumb to the infection ultimately. We have to be prepared for the worst," he added.