Neighbours shocked that Chinese health product store linked to S'pore's first local coronavirus transmissions

SINGAPORE - Every morning, seven days a week, busloads of tourists from China would visit the Chinese health product shop in Cavan Road. They have not been seen over the past few days.

While many shopkeepers along the same stretch as Yong Thai Hang thought that the tour groups had stopped visiting because of the travel restrictions placed on Chinese tourists to Singapore, the shop had in fact been closed after two of its staff members were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The two women who work at Yong Thai Hang were among the first four cases of local coronavirus transmission. None of these four had travelled to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, said the Health Ministry on Tuesday (Feb 4).

The third locally infected case is that of a maid who is employed by one of the women, while the fourth is a tour guide who had taken groups of tourists to the shop.

The tour group in question had visited the shop on Jan 23 and has since returned to China.

The shop is situated in Lavender along a stretch of road next to the Jalan Besar Sports Centre and there are residences located above it.

According to online websites, Yong Thai Hang is known for its crocodile oil that is supposed to help remove scars and prevent wrinkles. It also sells cosmetics and healthcare products and is popular mainly with Chinese tour groups.

The area is usually quiet, save for the many tour groups that visit the Chinese health product shop every morning, said Mr Freddy Ngiam, the manager of the hotel next door.

He said there are usually seven to eight tour buses that come by every morning, each carrying up to 20 Chinese tourists. But he hasn't seen any activity in the last three days.

"It has been unusually quiet. I didn't think much of it because it came around the same time as the announcement about the travel restrictions," he said, adding that his workers had seen police visit the shop in the wee hours over the weekend.

The hotel, which does not usually see Chinese guests, will look into disinfecting its premises and rooms as a precaution, said Mr Ngiam, adding that he had not known about the cases next door until it was reported on the news.

Similarly, other shopkeepers were shocked to hear of the infections but said they didn't know the employees or the boss of the shop well and hardly saw them outside the store.

"The doors are always closed. Whenever a tour bus comes, the tourists either enter the shop or some of the tourists will linger outside," said one shopkeeper a few doors away, who declined to be named.

"But since the news of the virus outbreak, I noticed that the tourists who visited the shop would also be wearing masks," she added.

Even before the news broke on Tuesday, a 40-year-old worker at an antique shop nearby, who wanted to be known only as Mr Wong, said his boss had already told him to take extra precautions to avoid falling sick during this period.

"We already wear masks on a daily basis because we do woodwork. But after the news broke today, I think my boss has gone out to try to buy disinfectant," said Mr Wong.