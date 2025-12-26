Straitstimes.com header logo

Six arrested, 13 investigated over suspected money mule activities

Scam alert advisory poster seen at a bus stop along Clementi Avenue 4, 15 September 2023. Can be used for stories on scams, anti-scam, scammers, clear channel

Suspects were rounded up after an operation was carried out from Dec 10 to Dec 24, and were believed to be involved in more than 45 cases of scams.

PHOTO: ST FILE

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

SINGAPORE – Six people, aged between 19 and 34, have been arrested over their suspected involvement in scams as money mules, the police said in a statement on Dec 26.

Another 13 people, aged 17 to 60, are being investigated for similar activities, the police added.

The suspects were rounded up after a 14-day operation from Dec 10 to Dec 24, and are believed to be involved in more than 45 cases of scams.

The scams involve e-commerce, friend impersonation, jobs, government official impersonation, investment, among others, said the police, adding that victims have lost more than $406,800 in these cases.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, abetting unknown people to secure unauthorised access to the bank’s computer system and money laundering.

From October, those who have been warned, prosecuted or convicted or are under investigation for mule-related offences may be barred from registering new phone lines, and restricted from accessing banking and national authentication services such as Singpass.

The new measures

by the Singapore Police Force, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Infocomm Media Development Authority and Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) aim to restrict mules from using such facilities for scams.

The police reminded the public to reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines, adding that individuals will be held accountable if they are found to be linked to such crimes.

