Site for first private assisted-living development for seniors in S'pore launched for tender

SINGAPORE - A site in Parry Avenue which will house the first private assisted-living facility has been launched for sale by public tender, as the Government moves to expand housing options for seniors above 65 years old.

The 60-year leasehold site in Kovan is expected to yield self-contained units with an average size of at least 32 sq m, said the Ministry of Health and the Urban Redevelopment Authority in a joint release on Thursday.

The units in the assisted-living facility will have en-suite bathrooms and could be housed in blocks of flats or a combination of flats and landed houses.

Seniors will have access to services in the development that will allow them to live, socialise and receive the necessary support they require to age in place.

However, it is not intended to be a full substitute for nursing home care.

The development will primarily function as a long-term residential accommodation, said the authorities.

Seniors aged 65 and above living in the development will be offered leases that can cover them till at least 95 years old.

Residents must fulfil a stay duration of at least three months.

The sale of the site comes after the successful pilot launch of Community Care Apartments, a public assisted-living facility.

The development in Bukit Batok is also aimed at seniors who wish to live on their own and yet enjoy some care, support and communal activities.

Launched for sale by the Housing Board in February 2021, the Community Care Apartments in Bukit Batok drew about four applicants for each of the 169 units.

Around 200 Community Care Apartments at a second site in Queenstown is expected to be up for sale in November 2022.

Community Care Apartments come with senior-friendly fittings such as grab bars and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom with slip-resistant flooring.

"The aim is to offer seniors a living environment that enables independence and creates deliberate opportunities for social bonding," said the authorities.

The public tender for the site at Parry Avenue is the latest addition to the suite of housing options aimed at seniors.