Site for first private assisted-living development for seniors in S'pore launched for tender

SINGAPORE - A site in Parry Avenue which will house the first private assisted-living facility has been launched for sale by public tender, as the Government moves to expand housing options for seniors above 65 years old.
The 60-year leasehold site in Kovan is expected to yield self-contained units with an average size of at least 32 sq m, said the Ministry of Health and the Urban Redevelopment Authority in a joint release on Thursday.
The units in the assisted-living facility will have en-suite bathrooms and could be housed in blocks of flats or a combination of flats and landed houses.
Seniors will have access to services in the development that will allow them to live, socialise and receive the necessary support they require to age in place.
However, it is not intended to be a full substitute for nursing home care.
The development will primarily function as a long-term residential accommodation, said the authorities.
Seniors aged 65 and above living in the development will be offered leases that can cover them till at least 95 years old.
Residents must fulfil a stay duration of at least three months.
The sale of the site comes after the successful pilot launch of Community Care Apartments, a public assisted-living facility.
The development in Bukit Batok is also aimed at seniors who wish to live on their own and yet enjoy some care, support and communal activities.
Launched for sale by the Housing Board in February 2021, the Community Care Apartments in Bukit Batok drew about four applicants for each of the 169 units.
Around 200 Community Care Apartments at a second site in Queenstown is expected to be up for sale in November 2022.
Community Care Apartments come with senior-friendly fittings such as grab bars and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom with slip-resistant flooring.
"The aim is to offer seniors a living environment that enables independence and creates deliberate opportunities for social bonding," said the authorities.
The public tender for the site at Parry Avenue is the latest addition to the suite of housing options aimed at seniors.
Located within the Rosyth estate, the development will include a neighbourhood park.
It is also located near dining and shopping amenities such as Serangoon North Neighbourhood Centre and Heartland Mall.
The development, which has a maximum building height of five storeys, is aimed at improving the quality of life for seniors, said the authorities.
"(This is) by creating a community environment that promotes social interaction and mutual care and support, while providing a safe, less medicalised home environment that promotes independence and dignity," said the authorities.
The operator of the private facility will have to maintain at least 100 nursing home beds at the site.
These are for seniors with high level of care or nursing needs or have been diagnosed with severe mental illness or loss of mental capacity that require intensive support.
The developer must also provide shared areas for its residents such as community kitchen and green spaces for gardening or exercise.
They must also provide social programmes, and a range of care and social services.
These services could include regular health screening, active ageing activities, housekeeping, laundry, simple home fixes and 24-hour emergency monitoring and response.
Singapore's population is ageing rapidly, with the proportion of citizens aged 65 and above increasing to 18.4 per cent in 2022.
By 2030, around one in four citizens will be aged 65 and above, according to a recent report by the Government's National Population and Talent Division.
The pilot private assisted-living development was first announced by Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim during the Budget debate in March 2022.
He said the facility can accommodate about 300 to 400 seniors.
The tender for the Parry Avenue site will close at 12pm on March 21, 2023.
Interested parties are required to submit their concept proposals and tender prices separately.
The concept proposals, which include proposed care programmes and services, will be evaluated for their quality, suitability and innovation.
Only those shortlisted will proceed to the second stage, where the price offered will be evaluated.
The site will be awarded to the tenderer with the highest bid price among the shortlisted concept proposals.
Huttons Asia senior director of research Lee Sze Teck said the sale comes in time to address the supply gap of housing options for active seniors, whose current options are to remain at home or go to a nursing home.
Private developers with prior experience in healthcare or nursing homes, or those which wish to venture into this space via a tie-up with healthcare operators, will likely participate, he said.
"As this comes under the concept and price revenue tender system, the concept is very important. We foresee a handful of submissions for this tender," said Mr Lee.