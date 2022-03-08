Budget debate: Second batch of assisted living HDB flats for seniors to launch later this year in Queenstown

SINGAPORE - Seniors who wish to live on their own and yet enjoy some care and communal activities will be able to apply for the second assisted living public housing project, in Queenstown, later this year.

Around 200 units will be offered in the second pilot of Community Care Apartments, which is a new senior-friendly flat type that comes with care services that can be customised according to individual needs.

Seniors must be 65 and above to apply for these flats.

Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said on Tuesday (March 8) during the debate on his ministry's budget that the expansion of the pilot is to provide more housing options for seniors to "age autonomously and gracefully in place".

The first site in Bukit Batok - Harmony @ Bukit Batok - was launched in February last year and drew around four applicants to one unit.

To date, over 90 per cent of the 169 flats have been booked, said Associate Professor Faishal.

Community Care Apartments come with senior-friendly fittings such as grab bars and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom.

There will be communal spaces on each floor for residents to use as extensions of their own living rooms to interact and share meals with their neighbours, or participate in programmes curated by the community manager, said the Ministry of National Development and the Housing Board in a joint statement on Tuesday.

This is on top of other common facilities such as roof gardens, fitness stations and community living rooms to promote social interaction among residents.

Prof Faishal was responding to various MPs including Mr Xie Yao Quan (Jurong GRC), Ms Nadia Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Mr Henry Kwek (Kebun Baru), who asked about efforts to help seniors to age in place.

The upcoming project in Singapore's first and oldest satellite town Queenstown will sit within its health district, which is a pilot programme to support residents to lead healthier and more productive lives through integrated planning and design of the estate and more community-driven programmes.

Other flat types will also be offered in the project.

The health district in Queenstown is bounded by Tanglin Road and Alexandra Road to the east and stretches to Clementi Road to the west.