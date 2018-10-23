SingPass Mobile glitch fixed after intermittent breakdown

SINGAPORE - The glitch that marred the launch of the much-anticipated SingPass Mobile app has been fixed, said GovTech.

In a Facebook post at around noon on Tuesday (Oct 23), GovTech wrote: "There have been more than 20,000 successful SingPass Mobile app installations since yesterday's launch."

It said that the issue of error code 121, which many users encountered on Monday when trying to register the app, has since been resolved.

"We would like to encourage users who encountered problems yesterday to try registering for SingPass Mobile again. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. The team will continue to work on other feedback and improve the app," wrote GovTech, which developed the app.

With SingPass Mobile, users just need to scan their fingerprints and faces to securely access hundreds of e-government services - after a one-time registration.

This means Singapore residents will no longer need to create complex passwords, memorise them and carry the OneKey security token when accessing their Central Provident Fund accounts, filing tax returns or paying parking fines.

The app's inherent biometric features solve the problem of users creating easy-to-guess passwords and compromising their security, or others sharing passwords freely with friends or, worse still, with scammers.

There are 3.3 million SingPass users today. They can still log in using passwords, as there will be a transition period for people to migrate to biometric authentication.