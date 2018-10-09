Digital reporting of deaths, biometric tech, on-demand bus services and more in Singapore’s brave new world

SINGAPORE -Scanning one's fingerprint instead of using passwords is one way of overcoming common mistakes people make that compromise the security of systems.

And in the light of the recent SingHealth cyber attack, having biometric identification does make systems safer, said the Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, on Tuesday (Oct 9) at a lunch meeting with reporters.

He was updating reporters on Singapore's five key Smart Nation projects: A national digital identity, an anticipatory e-citizen service called Moments of Life (Families), e-payments, a sensor network and smart urban mobility.

For instance, after launching Moments of Life (Families) in June this year to allow people to register a child's birth and receive the baby bonus in a paperless way, the Government is looking to add new similar services for reporting a death.

There will also be trials for on-demand bus services in December this year, where commuters can request to be picked up via an app - like how they book a private-hire car.

Summarising why Singapore is rolling out these projects, Dr Balakrishnan said: "We want to live in a society that is gracious, sustainable, secure, safe and cohesive and one that generates good jobs... (these projects) make sure that Singapore stays competitive and relevant in this brave new world."

A national digital identity underpins the development of a safe and secure society, he said.

Updates on strategic Smart Nation projects

1. SingPass Mobile

The SingPass Mobile app, a key part of a national digital identity, will be rolled out later this month to snuff out unhygienic practices such as the sharing and the use of unsafe passwords.

The app will give people access to e-government services by scanning their fingerprint – a more secure mechanism than passwords, which can be easily hacked. This will also remove the use of physical tokens or SMS passwords. 2. Expanded trial of driverless shuttles in Sentosa

Next year, driverless shuttles will ply a 5km route along Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches. This is an expanded route from an ongoing trial, covering 2km, launched last year. Visitors use their smartphones to hail a ride. 3. Expanded Moments of Life

After launching Moments of Life (Families) in June to allow people to register a child’s birth and receive the baby bonus in a paperless way, the Government is looking to add new services some time next year for reporting a death. 4. On-demand buses

There will be trials for on-demand bus services in December, where commuters can request to be picked up via an app – like how they book a private hire car. 5. Hands-free ticketing

A trial for hands-free ticketing technology on buses will start at the end of this year. This is an expansion of the current trial at fare gates in Bedok, Kembangan, Redhill and Tiong Bahru MRT stations, launched in June.

Using a radio-frequency identification card or an app in a device with Bluetooth turned on, commuters need not tap on fare readers. The cards can be kept in a bag or a pocket.

SingPass Mobile is a key component of this digital identity, and the app will be rolled out later this month (October) to snuff out unhygienic practices such as the sharing and the use of unsafe passwords.

Related Story Majority of Singaporeans optimistic about Smart Nation projects: Poll

Related Story SingHealth Cyber Attack: Benefits and risks of Smart Nation projects in pipeline

Related Story Behavioural change key to Smart Nation lifestyle

Related Story Number of public officers trained in data science to double to ramp up Smart Nation push

The app will give people access to e-government services by scanning their fingerprint - a more secure mechanism than passwords, which can be easily hacked.

According to evidence that emerged during the recent public hearing by the Committee of Inquiry looking into the SingHealth cyber attack, hackers got a foot in the door via successful phishing.

It is a common trap that ensnares many Internet users when they unknowingly give away confidential data. But credentials stolen in phishing attacks will be useless when authentication can be done only via biometrics.

Singapore is subject to sophisticated advanced persistent threats - stealthy and continuous computer hacking processes to gain intelligence or steal information. "These are not schoolboys in bedrooms running kiddy scripts," Dr Balakrishnan said.

To ensure security is "baked" into its systems, the Government is radically overhauling existing processes, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced last week (Oct 3) at the inaugural Stack 2018 Developer Conference organised by GovTech.

Specifically, the Government is moving away from allowing individual agencies to build their own e-citizen applications to a more centralised approach that will enable such e-services to be created more efficiently. It will also make a significant migration to cloud technology.