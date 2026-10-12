Singapore’s largest food donation drive, A Full Plate, now open until Dec 13

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Singaporeans can contribute by funding a fresh grocery bundle or gifting a warm meal.

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s largest food donation drive is now open till Dec 13, with the FairPrice Group (FPG) encouraging Singaporeans to provide nutritious groceries and hot meals to communities in need.

A Full Plate , now in its third edition , aims to provide support to some 600,000 beneficiaries across 21 community and charity partner s, said FPG in a statement on Oct 12.

Singaporeans can contribute by funding a fresh grocery bundle or gifting a warm meal.

Shoppers looking to assist beneficiaries with their grocery needs can donate $10, $30, $50, or $100 at checkouts across participating FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Xpress, Cheers, Unity pharmacies, FairPrice Online or the FPG app.

Meanwhile, those interested in donating a hot meal or beverage bundle – priced at $2, $3 or $5 – can do so at checkouts across participating Kopitiam and Bagus outlets.

FPG’s philanthropic arm, FairPrice Foundation (FPF) , will anchor the initiative with a $1 million contribution towards fresh groceries and hot meal vouchers.

Esther Yoong , a beneficiary of Woodlands Social Centre , said the initiative’s monthly food packs mean her children can have fresh fruit more regularly, and cereal and milk for breakfast.

“It gives me peace of mind knowing they can enjoy more nutritious and varied meals,” she said.

FPG group chief executive officer Vipul Chawla said A Full Plate has shown how something as simple as access to nutritious food can make a meaningful difference to people’s lives.

“For the seniors, families and workers we support, every grocery bundle or meal received helps ease everyday expenses and takes away some of the worry about putting food on the table,” he said.

“Through FairPrice Foundation, we remain committed to sustaining this support, and we hope more Singaporeans will join us in making a difference, in whatever way they can.”

Since its launch in 2024 , A Full Plate has raised o ver $3 millio n to give food and nutrition assistance to communities in need.

The initiative was developed following findings from FPG’s A Full Plate study, which highlighted the challenges lower-income families face in accessing fresh protein, fruit and vegetables.

The initiative has also helped seniors ease their grocery expenses, enabled lower-income families to stretch their household budgets and supported migrant workers in their daily meal essentials, said FPG.

It added that A Full Plate is part of FPG and FPF’s broader commitment to uplifting communities through practical, everyday support aimed at keeping daily essentials within reach for all.

In 2026, FPG had introduced other initiatives including price cuts on popular protein products, return vouchers, Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) discounts and a price freeze on daily essentials.

FPF had also implemented programmes such as providing 12,000 free breakfast bundles to Primary 6 pupils , distributing protein drinks to 4,500 youth from self-help groups, and distributing more than eight tonnes of rescued fruits and vegetables to communities in need every month.