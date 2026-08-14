Singapore’s first rooftop batting cage opens at SAFRA Tampines

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SINGAPORE – Softball and baseball players looking to hit the next level now have another place to practise batting.

iBat by Urbanytes, Singapore’s first rooftop batting cage, has opened at SAFRA Tampines and features automated baseball and softball lanes, the company announced on Aug 11.

The open-air facility, located next to SAFRA Tampines’ tennis and pickleball facilities, is designed for first-time and seasoned players.

A check online shows that the only other public batting cage in Singapore appears to be one operated by The Cage at its Dempsey outlet.

iBat founder Julien Wong hopes the opening of her facility encourages more people to pick up the sport.

“If someone leaves having enjoyed the moment, found a different way to unwind, reset or recharge, or simply discovered a sport that no longer feels unfamiliar, then we’ve achieved what we set out to do,” she said.

“And if that first visit eventually inspires a lifelong interest in baseball, then we’ve contributed something even more meaningful.”

Plans are in place to introduce training and coaching programmes for children aged 12 and below through collaborations with qualified coaches, iBat said.

Members of the fraternity welcomed the opening of the facility as more people can try out baseball and softball, while seasoned players have another venue to hone their skills.

Tan Chia Mien, secretary-general of the Singapore Baseball and Softball Association, said: “The opening of this cage shows a growing appreciation of the two sports among Singaporeans and the desire to try something different.”

She added: “More importantly, we always welcome more venues where our sports can be played. Given the busy competition schedule this year, we’re always on the lookout for more venues for players to train as a team or individually.

“This will also help youth players work on their game and is a promising development, as batting cages can help our players focus on an important aspect of their game.”

Seow Chin Keong, founder and head coach of softball academy Little Sluggers Academy, noted that the lack of dedicated facilities has been a big challenge locally.

“Baseball and softball are still relatively niche sports in Singapore, although participation among youths has grown steadily over the years,” said the 33-year-old, who was part of Singapore’s 2019 SEA Games team that won gold.

“Having a public batting cage like iBat is a significant step forward. An accessible and enjoyable batting cage provides a great entry point for anyone who is simply curious. I hope it becomes a place where (people) can come together, enjoy the sport and help grow a stronger baseball and softball community in Singapore.”

iBat is opened daily from 10am to 10pm, and participants must be aged 13 years and above.