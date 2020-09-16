SingapoRediscovers: Ideas on where to spend your $100 tourism vouchers

SINGAPORE - From December, Singaporeans aged 18 and above will get $100 in digital vouchers to spend on staycations, tickets to leisure attractions, and local tours.

Adult Singaporeans will also be able to purchase up to six subsidised tickets for attractions and tours - each at $10 off - for those under 18 from December to the end of next June.

The Singapore Tourism Board said specific details on voucher redemptions will be announced in November, but that does not mean the planning cannot start now.

Staycations

1. Marina Bay Sands



PHOTO: MARINABAYSANDS.COM



If you are tired of working from home but returning to the office is not an exciting prospect, consider the hotel's "workation" package, which starts from $329 per night.

Bookings come with $50 in-room dining credit per night, complimentary valet parking, and access to the Sands SkyPark Observation Deck & Infinity Pool. The package is available till Dec 23, and must be booked by Dec 21.

2. Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore



PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA.COM



Couples who need a getaway can get one at Shangri-La from $345 per night with the hotel's Couples Retreat Package. The rate includes daily breakfast for two adults and $50 food and beverage credits for the entire stay.

A 60-minute couples spa massage package at Chi, The Spa, will also be available at 50 per cent off. The package is available until Dec 30, 2020.

3. lyf Funan Singapore



PHOTO: ASCOTT



Stay for three nights, but pay for only two at lyf Funan. For $380 nett, enjoy a room that sleeps two, complimentary single-entry parking at the mall and $30 in CapitaVouchers, that can be used at any CapitaLand malls.

Attractions

1. Singapore DUCKtours



PHOTO: DUCKTOURS.COM.SG



If you want to look at Singapore's skyline from a new perspective, hop onto one of Singapore DUCKtours's amphibious crafts for an adventure on both land and sea.

A 60-minute ride costs $43 for adults and $33 for children aged three to 12.

2. HydroDash



PHOTO: HYDRODASH.SG/INSTAGRAM



If you have always wondered how you might fare in an obstacle game show, but never had the chance, Singapore's first floating aqua park might be the place for you. HydroDash has a floating obstacle course on inflatable playgrounds and platforms.

Located at Sentosa's Palawan Beach, two hours on the course costs $10 for those aged five to eight, and $18 if you're aged nine and above. Groups of four pay $60.

3. Forest Adventure



PHOTO: FORESTADVENTURESG/INSTAGRAM



Take a step out of your comfort zone and traverse obstacles at Forest Adventure's grand course.

The course features 44 obstacles like horizontal rope ladders, cargo net bridges and tightropes across three circuits, and each end with a zipline ride. Adults pay $50 each for the course, and a promotional price of $39 on Tuesdays.

Tours

1. Tribe



ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Those looking for something out of the ordinary can consider Tribe's Chinatown Murders tour, where participants learn about the area's history while simultaneously solving a murder mystery. The tours cost $50 per person.

2. Kayak Fishing Fever



PHOTO: FEVER.SG



The kayak fishing tours are beginner friendly, and require one to bring just themselves and some protection from the sun. They take place off the coasts of Sentosa and East Coast Park, and commonly caught fish include grouper, snapper and parrot fish.

Prices start at $119 per person for a four-hour tour for four people.

3. Oriental Travel and Tours



PHOTO: ORIENTAL.TOURS



Go further afield to Pulau Ubin with Oriental Travel and Tours, to view the ecosystems of Chek Jawa Wetlands as well as learn about the homes on the island that are a throwback in time.

A three-hour tour costs $150 per person, and requires a minimum booking of two people to be confirmed.

4. Let's Go Tour Singapore



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TAN AH HUAT/YOUTUBE



The company's two-hour-long Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice! tour features various spices found in Fort Canning. Participants will be led to identify native and regional herbs, spices and plants.

Tours cost $200 for a group of two or three, or $250 for a group of four or five.